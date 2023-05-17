Liverpool lead race to sign Arsenal target Gabri Veiga

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign Arsenal target and Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga this summer, as per TEAMtalk.

The 20-year-old has burst onto the scene in recent times after displaying promising performances at the Estádio Municipal de Balaídos this term, scoring nine goals and notching up four assists in 32 La Liga appearances.

It has previously been suggested that the midfielder’s impressive displays for Celta have attracted the attention of Arsenal and they are interested in signing the youngster to bolster their engine room at the end of this season. It has also been reported that Veiga is excited by Arsenal’s interest and is keen on playing under Mikel Arteta.

However, according to the report by TEAMtalk, Liverpool are ‘pushing’ hard to sign Veiga and are ready to trigger the youngster’s £35m release clause.

The report further claims that the Merseyside club are now in the ‘pole position’ to acquire the midfielder’s services, therefore, it seems Liverpool are on course to beat Arsenal in this race.

Veiga to Liverpool

It is an open secret that Liverpool are keen on revamping their engine room in the summer and are willing to purchase up to three midfielders. They have already been linked with numerous options ahead of the summer window with Mason Mount, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch being mentioned as their primary targets, but Veiga is now emerging as a serious option.

The 20-year-old likes to play the box-to-box role but can also be deployed as an attacking midfielder. He is technically sound, has an eye for scoring goals from distance, can create chances for the attackers, has the ability to dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and also can contribute defensively as well.

Veiga is an extremely talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class midfielder going forward. So, he would be an excellent signing for Liverpool or Arsenal if either club manages to secure his signature this summer.