Arsenal could sign Moisés Caicedo with £200m transfer fund

Arsenal may have all but thrown away the Premier League title, but Mikel Arteta has plenty to be excited about next season. The Gunners will be playing Champions League football for the first time since 2016/17, so they’ll need a squad capable of challenging on all fronts.

One position Arsenal hope to strengthen is in midfield. Arteta has Thomas Partey, Jorginho, Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny at his disposal, but Gary Jacob of The Times says the Gunners are interested in Moisés Caicedo. Sambi Lokonga has struggled on his loan spell away while Elneny has been short of playing time due to injury, so the duo might be offloaded and replaced.

Brighton won’t stand in his way

Caicedo joined Brighton & Hove Albion from Independiente in 2021 and has gone on to make 49 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals with three assists. The 21-year-old is coming off the back of a fantastic season with the Seagulls, making 39 appearances across the board, and Roberto De Zerbi is resigned to losing him.

The Brighton manager recently told Sky Sports that Caicedo could be one of many players sold in the coming months, so that will be music to the ears of Arsenal. They’re big fans of the Ecuadorian international who boasts more tackles per game on average (3) and more interceptions per game on average (1.5) than every Gunners player.

Caicedo won’t be cheap, however, with Miguel Angel de Miguel Casas of Fichajes saying earlier in May that his asking price is €80m (£70m). Arsenal will reportedly be given £200m to strengthen the squad over the summer, as per the Times, so they will have the resources to procure Caicedo’s signature.

Brighton are sixth in the Premier League table with two games remaining, so they have an opportunity to finish in the Europa League, but the Seagulls don’t believe they can fend off interest for their best performers. Should Arsenal match Caicedo’s valuation, it appears their offer will be accepted.

The 21-year-old would probably jump at the chance to be in the Champions League given the choice too, so Albion could endure another exodus when the transfer window opens. Last summer, they lost manager Graham Potter to Chelsea, left-back Marc Cucurella to Chelsea and midfielder Yves Bissouma to Tottenham Hotspur.