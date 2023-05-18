Jurgen Klopp wants Nicolo Barella at Liverpool

Liverpool are showing a strong interest to sign Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella in the summer transfer window, and Jurgen Klopp desperately wants him at Anfield, as per Inter Live.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for both club and country in recent years. Klopp is a huge admirer of the midfielder and has asked Liverpool owners to bring him to Anfield.

Inter Live claims that it will require a fee in the region of £69m [€80m] to sign Barella – who has registered five goals and six assists in 32 Serie A games this season.

Inter have reached the finals of the Champions League this season, and they have a chance to lift the trophy for the first time since 2010. However, they are struggling financially and could be forced to sell a host of players to balance the books.

So many options

We all know that Liverpool are keen to bolster their midfield this summer and they have been linked with a raft of players already. It has been widely suggested that Klopp will look to add two or three midfielders this summer, despite the recent strong performances of Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner will leave the club as free agents and Liverpool need to replace them adequately. Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has been heavily linked with a move, but the Reds need more than one quality midfielder.

Barella is a stylish player who is known for his passing abilities. He manages around 1.7 key passes with around 85% passing accuracy per game, as per who scored. The Italy international could improve the Reds squad immensely as he has the technical attributes to shine in the Premier League.

Liverpool are challenging for a top four spot in the league, but even if they miss out, they can still attract top players from around the world. Klopp needs to be backed in the market, and it’s up to FSG to secure a deal for Barella if the manager really wants him at Anfield.