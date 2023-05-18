Man United leading race to sign Benfica star Goncalo Ramos

According to Record (via SportWitness), Manchester United are leading the race to sign Portuguese forward Goncalo Ramos from Benfica this summer.

The 21-year-old has been in superb form for the Primeira Liga giants this season. In his 45 appearances in all competitions, he has scored 26 goals and assisted another 12.

United have been linked with him for some time and Record claim that the club are ‘at the head’ to sign the marksman when the transfer window reopens this summer.

Furthermore, the Portuguese outlet claim that Getafe striker Enes Unal could come in as a replacement for the Portuguese sensation. Benfica won’t stop Ramos from leaving and are ready to do business at the right price.

Top-class

United have had a good campaign under the tutelage of Erik ten Hag and they could finish in the Premier League top four with a couple of wins from their next three matches.

Despite the positives, the club are still lacking the presence of a genuine number nine in their ranks. Marcus Rashford has shined for them but he is generally a left winger.

The likes of Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst have flattered to deceive this season and United need someone with the pedigree of Ramos to capitalise on scoring chances.

Ramos looks prepared for a big challenge after a wonderful season at Benfica. He took over the mantle from Darwin Nunez last summer and has been brilliant through the campaign.

United would be the perfect club for him to continue his development. Record don’t mention any transfer fee for the player but he could be available for £100 million as per the Mirror.

Ten Hag’s side could be working on a limited budget in the next transfer window but the scenario could completely change if there is a successful takeover over the next few weeks.

Nonetheless, the club may need to cash in on players too. They are close to the Financial Fair Play limit and need to recoup funds to assist their summer transfer spending spree.