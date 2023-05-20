Chelsea & Man United could sign Lautaro Martinez for £69.5m

According to Football Insider, Chelsea and Manchester United could sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro for £69.5 million this summer.

Chelsea and Man United are looking for a proven goalscorer next season and Football Insider claim Martinez could be available in the upcoming transfer window.

The 25-year-old has netted 25 goals from 52 games for Inter this campaign but the Serie A side are prepared to sell him if they receive around £69.5 million.

As per Football Insider, incoming Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is a big admirer of the Argentine. United are also actively monitoring the striker.

Quality

Martinez has developed into the leader of Inter’s attack this season. The World Cup winner has been superb with his work rate and excellent finishing in the box.

The Argentine also likes to drop into deeper positions to link-up play and has impressed with his defensive contributions for the Nerazzurri over the campaign.

His qualities should suit the playing style under Pochettino. The Argentine manager prefers to play with a high tempo and Martinez could be the perfect marksman.

The same can be said for United, who are managed by Erik ten Hag. The club are one of the best pressing sides in the division and Martinez would suit them too.

Both clubs have the financial muscle to afford the striker but United could be in a better position to land his services with likely Champions League qualification.

Martinez would be a clear update on the current striking options in Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst, who have flattered to deceive with inconsistent displays.

Martial has been more effective compared to on-loan Weghorst but the Frenchman has not managed to score in back-to-back league games in over three years.

In Martinez, United would have the ideal solution for their scoring woes up front. They dearly need more firepower amid their overdependence on Marcus Rashford.