Chelsea have made an offer for Dusan Vlahovic

According to well-respected journalist Julien Laurens, Chelsea have made an offer to sign Juventus midfielder Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

The Serbian looked a great talent during his time with Fiorentina but he has struggled to make a similar impact since his move to Juventus in the 2022 January transfer window.

Vlahovic is now looking for a way out of Juventus and Laurens has told The Byline Podcast that Chelsea have already made a formal proposal to sign the highly-rated striker.

He said: “I’m told by someone Chelsea are in for Vlahović; they’ve made an offer already for Vlahovic.”

Top-class

Vlahovic joined Juventus with a huge reputation. He netted 41 goals during his last one-and-a-half seasons at Fiorentina.

However, he has failed to hit those heights with the Turin giants. In his 62 appearances in all competitions, the Serbian has scored only 23 goals for the former Serie A champions.

There are no surprises that he is eyeing a fresh challenge and it appears Chelsea are looking to beat off the competition by making an early approach to sign the 23-year-old star.

Chelsea have had a dismal league season so far and they have secured only 43 points with three games to play. Their main concern has been the lack of regular goals from forwards.

Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz have been the joint top-scorers for them with 9 but behind the duo, no one else has netted more than 4 goals in all competitions this campaign.

Vlahovic has not had a good time with Juventus but a change in surroundings could bring the best out of him. The big question mark is how much he could cost in the summer.

Juventus purchased him for £63 million from Fiorentina in January last year and they may look for a profit to sanction his exit.

Chelsea should have no trouble in meeting the demands due to their wealthy new owners. They have to balance their books this summer but could move for Vlahovic first.