Man United very interested in signing Ruben Neves

According to Sport (via SportWitness), Manchester United are ‘very interested’ in landing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves this summer.

The 26-year-old has spent the past six seasons with Wolves but he is widely expected to leave the club when the transfer window reopens. His current deal expires in June next year and Wolves have been tipped to cash in on him.

It is now reported by Sport via SportWitness that United are ‘very interested’ in the former Porto man and they have already made a move to sign him.

However, the Portuguese international is adamant that he wants to join Barcelona this summer. A contract has been agreed in principle with the Catalans but a move has been put on hold until Barcelona sort their Financial Fair Play issues.

Difficult deal

Neves has established himself as one of the best Premier League midfielders over the past few years. This has led to suggestions that he could secure a big-club move, and it could happen in the upcoming transfer window.

Manchester United have been linked with the Portuguese for a number of seasons but a transfer could be difficult this summer, particularly with his underlying preference to join Barcelona.

Neves has been angling for a move to Camp Nou for the past couple of years and he is unlikely to turn them down after agreeing personal terms. So he could snub a potential move to United and wait for his dream switch to Barca.

Barcelona currently need a number of high-profile departures so they can recoup funds and ease their financial burden. Until then, they may not be allowed to spend.

The club’s prime priority appears the re-signing of Lionel Messi on a free transfer and they could then prioritise a transfer for Neves, who is determined to sign for them.

Hence, United’s prospects of landing Neves are bleak. Unless there is a breakdown in talks with Barcelona, Man United may have little to no chance of landing the midfield star.