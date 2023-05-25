Man Utd eye summer move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby

Manchester United are interested in making a move for Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby in the summer transfer window, according to renowned transfer expert Florian Plettenberg.

The Sky Sports reporter claims Diaby is top of Newcastle United’s transfer list but the Magpies have not moved forward and United are believed to be monitoring the situation. However, any move by the Red Devils will depend on the new ownership of the club.

Newcastle will compete in next season’s Champions League after securing a top-four finish with a goalless draw against relegation-threatened Leicester City on Monday night. The club are finalising their summer plans and are in the market to bolster their squad for next season.

Man United, on the other hand, will confirm their participation in next season’s Champions League if they avoid defeat against Chelsea on Thursday. Erik ten Hag wants to strengthen his squad as he looks to compete on all fronts next season.

Several forwards have been linked with a move to Old Trafford including Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, and Neymar, but Diaby has emerged as a potential transfer target.

The France international is attracting interest from several clubs following his outstanding performances for Bayer Leverkusen this season. He has 14 goals and 11 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions.

He propelled the Bundesliga side to the semi-finals of this season’s UEFA Europa League, only to lose Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma in the two-legged tie.

Reinforcement

According to Florian Plettenberg, Bayer Leverkusen want up to £69m (€80m) to sell Diaby in the summer. His contract with Leverkusen will expire in 2025, hence the club are under no immediate pressure to offload him at the end of the season.

It is believed that the 23-year-old is highly regarded by manager Xabi Alonso and the Spaniard wants to keep the attacker at the club. Diaby has been one of the consistent performers for Bayer since joining them from Paris Saint-Germain, where he featured in 34 appearances, scored four goals, and provided seven assists in all competitions.

At Leverkusen, he has made a total appearance of 171, netted 49 goals, and registered 48 assists across all competitions.

Man Utd are willing to sell Anthony Martial after running out of patience following his underwhelming performance and persistent injury setbacks since joining United from AS Monaco in 2015.

The 27-year-old has been hampered by injuries during his time with the club. He has featured in 27 appearances and made 11 goal contributions this season, with most of them as a substitute.

Martial’s exit could force Man United to strengthen their attack and bringing in Diaby would be an excellent signing for the club.

