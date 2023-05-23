Man Utd in ‘advanced’ talks to sign Chelsea target Neymar

Manchester United have reportedly decided to accelerate their efforts to sign Chelsea target and PSG forward Neymar this summer, as per the French outlet L’Equipe.

The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes after falling out with the PSG fans in recent times.

It has been suggested that the Ligue 1 giants are ready to let their most expensive signing leave at the end of this season so a summer move for Neymar is a real possibility.

Several clubs around Europe such as Man Utd and Chelsea are looking to take advantage of this situation and sign the highly talented forward to strengthen their attacking department in the summer.

According to the report by L’Equipe, Man Utd are keen on signing Neymar and they are currently ‘most advanced’ to get a deal done for the South American during the off-season.

The report further claims that Casemiro has taken the onus to convince his compatriot to move to Old Trafford this summer and he has been pushing hard to persuade the forward to join Man Utd.

Battle

However, it has previously been reported that Chelsea are also keeping a close eye on Neymar’s situation and they could make a move for him if an opportunity arises. So, Man Utd are set to face tough competition from the Blues in getting any potential deal done for the 31-year-old.

It has been suggested that PSG are ready to cash-in on their star man if Man Utd or Chelsea offer a fee of around £75m this summer. So, the Red Devils or the Blues will have to dig deep to secure Neymar’s service.

Neymar has been struggling with injury problems over the last few years, in addition, he has been accused of being an ill-disciplined player away from the pitch.

Therefore, investing big money for Neymar would be a huge risk, and Man United or Chelsea would be better off exploring other options to strengthen their front line this summer.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd or Chelsea decide to make a concrete approach to sign Neymar if he were to move away from the Parc des Princes at the end of this season.