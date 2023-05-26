Paul Merson predicts outcome of Leeds v Tottenham

Tottenham will face Leeds United at Elland Road in the final game of the 2022-23 campaign where survival is at stake for the home side.

Spurs have been very poor this season and Paul Merson has criticized their away record as “atrocious”. However, he thinks that it will be an end-to-end open contest and there will be loads of goals in it. The popular football pundit predicts a 2-2 draw for this game.

This game holds extra importance for Sam Allardyce who can guide Leeds to Premier League safety with a win here. If Leeds win their final game and Everton suffer defeat they will stay in the Premier League for another season. Leicester also share the same points as Leeds and they face West Ham on the final day.

Merson told Sportskeeda:

“This is a hard one to call as both teams have been quite unpredictable in recent weeks. Leeds United played half of West Ham’s reserves the other day and managed to lose despite taking the lead, while Tottenham’s away record is atrocious, to say the least. “A draw is no good for either team, so I think this will be an end-to-end gung-ho football match. It’ll suit both teams and if you’re watching this game as a neutral, I think it’ll have bags of goals.”

Massive rebuilding needed

After a disappointing campaign, the north London club need to take a holistic approach to how the club is run at the moment and make necessary steps in the forward direction.

Tottenham may have to sell their prized assets like Harry Kane, and they need quality additions to make a competitive squad once again.

What has been really frustrating for the fans is that they are still without a manager and are running out of options at the moment. Arne Slot was seen as a genuine candidate but he has decided to stay with Feyenoord after a successful season.

It has been reported that Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is emerging as a major candidate to take charge of the club. Postecoglou has done a terrific job with Celtic in the past two seasons, but whether he will leave the Bhoys to join Spurs is a different question.

Spurs have nothing to play for but this could be the final game for Kane at the club. He has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, and Daniel Levy needs to make a big decision on his future in the summer.