Tottenham ready to bid for Manuel Ugarte this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to trigger the release clause of Sporting midfielder Manuel Ugarte ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Portuguese outlet A Bola.

The newspaper claims Spurs will face stiff competition for Ugarte’s signature from Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa, who are also ready to go all out for the services of the 22-year-old defensive midfielder.

Spurs have already opened talks with Uruguay international’s agent to discuss a potential move in the coming weeks. He was first linked with a move to Tottenham in the January transfer window but Sporting did not receive any concrete offer.

However, he is back on the radar of the club, who are keen on reinforcing their midfield options. It is believed that he would complement the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur, Oliver Skipp, and Yves Bissouma with the latter struggling to make an impact at the club this season.

Bissouma moved to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from Brighton last summer but he has not been impressive so far, making 27 appearances. He is yet to score or assist for Spurs this season with just one game left to play.

Tottenham are set to be one of the busiest sides at the end of the season as they look to bolster their squad as well as bring in a manager after sacking both Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini during the campaign.

Triggering release clause

Ugarte is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the Primeira Liga this season following his outstanding performances for Sporting Lisbon. He has featured in 41 games and registered one assist across all competitions this campaign.

The South American star has a release clause of (£52m) €60m and according to A Bola, Sporting coach Rúben Amorim confirmed in a press conference that there are many clubs keen on signing Ugarte at the end of the season.

Chelsea have been constantly monitoring the Sporting Lisbon midfielder as the Blues look to bolster their squad even though they are yet to appoint a new manager with interim boss Frank Lampard expected to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Tottenham have been linked with a move for a host of midfielders including Sofyan Amrabat, James Maddison Naby Keita, and James Ward-Prowse but are ready to compete for Ugarte’s signature this summer.

