Liverpool eye summer move for Bayern’s Benjamin Pavard

Liverpool are interested in making a move for Bayern Munich full-back Benjamin Pavard in the summer transfer window, according to German outlet Kicker.

The online news portal claims the Reds have made contact to sign Pavard, whose current deal with the Bundesliga giants set to expire next year. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Manchester United are also looking to win the race for the Frenchman’s signature.

Pavard is reportedly keen on leaving the club at the end of the season following the arrival of Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo, even though the Portuguese is expected to return to the Etihad Stadium when his loan deal ends in the summer.

Liverpool are ready to take advantage of the situation but will face stiff competition from their rivals Man Utd – who are keen on bolstering their squad for next season after securing Champions League qualification with a win over Chelsea on Thursday night.

United have already held exploratory talks about signing Pavard as Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen his defensive options. Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are currently United’s options at right-back.

Dalot has racked up 41 appearances across all competitions and made five goal contributions. Wan-Bissaka has not provided the needed competition this season despite featuring 33 games in all competitions, hence the need to bring in a quality right-back and Pavard has been identified as a potential transfer target for Man Utd.

Reinforcement

Liverpool signed Calvin Ramsey from Aberdeen last summer but has been restricted to two appearances during his first campaign as a Reds player. He has been ruled out for the rest of the season and recently underwent an operation.

The 19-year-old was brought in to provide competition to first-choice right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, however, he has not impressed so far and it looks like Liverpool are in the market for a right-back this summer.

According to Kicker, Pavard’s failure to extend his contract could see the club sell him this summer rather than lose him for free. The Frenchman is valued at around £31m by Transfermarkt so he would still command a sizeable fee.

He has emerged as one of the best right-backs in the world since joining Bayern Munich from Stuttgart in 2019. Pavard has made 161 appearances, scored 12 goals, and provided 12 assists in all competitions for Bayern. This season, he has featured in 42 games and made eight goal contributions as The Bavarians lie second in the Bundesliga table with 68 points, just two points behind first-placed Dortmund with one game left to play.

The 27-year-old helped France win the 2018 World Cup by beating Croatia in the final, however, Les Bleus could not defend their title as they lost 4-2 on penalties to Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

