Man Utd open talks with Benjamin Pavard ahead of summer move

Manchester United have held exploratory talks about signing Bayern Munich full-back Benjamin Pavard in the summer transfer window as Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen his defensive options, according to The Athletic.

The Red Devils are in dire need of a right-back to compete with Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka for a spot in the first team and have identified the France international as a potential transfer target.

Dalot has impressed so far in the right-back position, racking up 33 appearances and making four goal contributions in all competitions this season. The Portugal international played a key role in helping Ten Hag’s side clinch their first trophy of the season by beating Newcastle United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final in February.

His rival Wan-Bissaka has not provided the needed competition this term and at the start of the season, he was frozen out of the first team. An injury to Dalot saw him recalled and he’s featured in 22 games so far across all competitions.

The Englishman has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer as it is believed that Ten Hag does not see him as part of his plans heading into next season.

The Athletic claims Man Utd are keen on signing Pavard at the end of the season, and they could get him at a reasonable fee.

Quality signing

Pavard has less than 18 months left on his current contract with Bayern Munich and he is reportedly determined to leave the club at end of the season following the arrival of Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo.

The 27-year-old, who is valued at £31m by Transfermarkt, has regularly been linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena and according to The Athletic, United have held talks with the Frenchman ahead of a possible transfer to England.

Pavard is regarded as one of the best full-backs in the world after helping France win the 2018 World Cup by beating Croatia in the final, however, Les Bleus failed to defend their title following a 4-2 penalty shootout defeat to Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar following a 3-3 draw.

He joined Bayern from Stuttgart in 2019 and has gone on to clinch several trophies including the Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, Club World Cup, and many domestic cups as well.

He has made 152 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, scored 11 goals, and provided 12 assists in all competitions.

