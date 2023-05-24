Liverpool have made progress to sign Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool are confident of securing a deal for Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and they have made “significant progress on the player side”, as per Ben Jacobs.

It has been widely reported that Mac Allister is set to leave Brighton at the end of the season, and the Reds are leading the race to sign him. There have been some wild reports that a deal has been struck and that personal terms have been agreed, but it seems that is not the case just yet.

Mac Allister does have an exit clause that has allowed Liverpool to move on the player side. But Jacobs says that it is not a “standard trigger” and the deal is very complex. But what’s encouraging for the Reds is that Mac Allister wants to leave despite the fact that Brighton will play in European competition next season.

Writing for Caughtoffside, Jacobs claims that Liverpool’s focus is now to move fast and get the deal done so that no other potential suitors can rival them. The CBS Sports journalist further adds that Mac Allister is likely to cost £60m+ and Brighton won’t stand in his way.

Typical Liverpool signing

One of the highlighting features of Liverpool’s mode of operation in recent years is that they don’t drag any deal until the end of the window and then make a panic buy. If Jurgen Klopp wants someone, the club try to get the deal done quickly.

In this case, the Reds have identified Mac Allister as a key target, and they have convinced the player to move to Anfield. Now all it remains is to finalise terms with Brighton, and it shouldn’t be difficult.

Brighton are likely to sign James Milner from Liverpool so that will have established a good connection already. Mac Allister has improved immensely in the last 12 months and has enjoyed an outstanding 2022-23 campaign.

He will be a fantastic addition to the side, and getting him for around £60m+ would represent a smart business from Liverpool.