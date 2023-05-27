Man United most interested in signing Porto star Diogo Costa

According to Record (via SportWitness), Manchester United are most interested in signing Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa in the next transfer window.

The Portuguese international is one of the best shot-stoppers in Europe and Record claim that he could secure a bigger club this summer. The Portuguese outlet mention that Porto need to balance their books by June 30 and they could part ways with Costa, who has already proven himself on the big stage.

As per Record, Manchester United are most interested in landing the goalkeeper but they are not alone with interest from Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur too. His agent Jorge Mendes is working on a transfer. Costa is currently protected by a £65 million release clause in his contract signed last year.

Surprise deal

David de Gea is currently the first-choice keeper in the United ranks. The Spaniard has been the number one for the past 12 years and manager Erik ten Hag has talked up a new deal today. The 32-year-old has been culpable to making errors but the public backing from the manager suggests his position is safe.

Taking this into mind, a move for Costa could be a surprise. United are on the hunt for a new central striker who can capitalise on the chances created. This could cost them a possible club record fee. The Red Devils also appear on the hunt for a central midfielder and a central defender during the summer.

Despite Champions League qualification, the budget could be limited with the Glazer family still owning the club. It would be a surprise if United were to pursue Costa’s signature. They are unlikely to make spend such a staggering sum of money to keep him on the bench as a back-up to De Gea.

On the other hand, De Gea may also not want to renew to play second fiddle to a summer signing. Hence, the goalkeeping department could remain untouched for next season. De Gea and Tom Heaton could continue as the first and second-choice keepers for another 12 months at least.