Arsenal and Tottenham battle for £20m Sacha Boey

Arsenal are showing keen interest in signing Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey in the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

Mikel Arteta is looking to add reinforcements over the summer after finishing second in the Premier League behind Manchester City. Bolstering the right-back areas is a priority and the Gunners have earmarked Boey as a potential option.

The Daily Mail claims that the Gunners could face stiff competition from London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, and they need to pay around £20m to secure his signature.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said that no meetings have taken place with the Gunners at this stage. Galatasaray chief Erden Timur has been in England this week to hold transfer talks, and they asked for at least £20m for the player during meetings in London.

The French defender is also keen to move to the Premier League, but he is not the only option for the Gunners. As per The Mail, they also want to sign Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda.

Good signing?

The 22-year-old French defender has played a key role for the Turkish club this season as they are closing on the league title.

The full-back is one area Arsenal want to strengthen and Boey would be a smart addition. The Gunners have Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Cedric Soares – who spent the second half of this season at Fulham – as other options in that area.

However, Tomiyasu picked up an injury in March which was a big blow for the club. In his absence, White did well at right-back but he is a natural centre-back, and Arteta probably wants to use him in his natural position once again next season.

Interestingly, Spurs are also in the race to sign him which comes as a surprise. After a disappointing campaign, Tottenham will be looking to rebuild the squad in the summer but they are yet to appoint a new manager.

The Gunners probably have an advantage in the race to sign the defender as they can offer him Champions League football next season.