Tottenham contemplating swoop for Leeds star Robin Koch

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to sign Leeds United defender Robin Koch this summer, as per Football Insider.

Spurs have struggled with their leaky defence this campaign as they have conceded 63 goals in 38 Premier League games – which is the worst defensive record among the teams who have finished the season at the top half of the table.

So, it appears Tottenham are planning to address that issue by signing a new centre-back in the upcoming transfer window. They have been linked with a few options over the last few months with Koch now emerging as a serious target.

According to the report by Football Insider, following Leeds’ relegation, the Yorkshire club are set to sell several of their first-team players this summer. The report further claims that Tottenham are looking to take advantage of this situation and have set their sights on signing Koch in a cut-price deal.

Koch to Tottenham

Football Insider also says that Spurs feel £13m would be enough to purchase the German international, who is set to enter the final year of his current contract with the Peacocks. So, the North London club could be able to purchase the defender for an affordable price if they decide to make a concrete approach during the off-season.

The 26-year-old, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a centre-back by traits but can also play in the defensive midfielder role. He is quick, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back and also good in defensive contributions.

However, he has struggled with injury problems since moving to Elland Road back in 2020. In addition, the defender has failed to showcase his best in the Premier League over the last few years so, it has come as a big surprise that Tottenham have registered their interest in signing the German international.

Koch might not be the best option to resolve their defensive frailties so Tottenham would be better off exploring other options to solidify their backline. It is going to be interesting to see whether Spurs opt to formalise their interest in signing the Leeds star in the upcoming transfer window.