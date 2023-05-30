Man United accept to pay release clause for Diogo Costa

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Manchester United have accepted to pay the release clause to sign Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa this summer.

David de Gea has been the first-choice goalkeeper for Man United for the last 12 years but that could be about to change with the club’s apparent interest in signing Costa from Porto.

As per A Bola, Costa has said his ‘goodbye’ to Porto and he is ‘expected’ to move to the Premier League. He is wanted by United, who ‘accept to pay’ his £65 million release clause.

Quality

United regained their Champions League status after an impressive end to their Premier League season. They finished third in the standings ahead of Newcastle United with 75 points.

This is likely to enhance their spending capacity for the summer transfer window. A new striker is the main target for United but they could bolster other key positions with a spending spree.

De Gea has been touted to sign a new contract for some time but in an exclusive interview with The Times yesterday, manager Erik ten Hag said that he can’t assure him the number one role.

A Bola have now reignited United’s interest in signing Costa. The 23-year-old was regularly linked with the Mancunian giants before the World Cup but the speculation faded away in the New Year.

United appear to be back in the hunt for the shot-stopper. Costa would be a fantastic signing for Ten Hag. He is a ball-playing goalkeeper and has the ability to initiate counter-attacks with precise long balls.

Similar to De Gea, he is also brilliant in goal with superb reflexes but provides more in the box. The Portuguese has shown the willingness to cut down on crosses in the box with high claims.

These are qualities that Costa would bring to United. Porto don’t seem keen to negotiate but United could look into a longer payment scheme such that they can stay within the Financial Fair Play limit.