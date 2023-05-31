Man Utd and Chelsea face Bayern battle for Dusan Vlahovic

According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, Manchester United and Chelsea will face competition from Bayern Munich in the pursuit of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

The Serbian striker has endured a difficult 16 months with the Serie A giants and he could leave the club this summer following their failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

As per Falk, Man United and Chelsea are interested in landing the former Fiorentina man but they are not alone. German champions Bayern have entered the race to sign the 23-year-old.

Vlahovic signed for Juventus from Fiorentina in January last year. He arrived in Turin after scoring 41 goals in his previous 18 months.

At the time, he looked a tremendous signing for the Italian giants but the Serbian has not lived up to the expectations. The playing style at Juventus has not worked in his favour while he has also struggled with injuries.

With the Bianconeri not playing in the Champions League next season, it could be the right time to part ways. Juventus may need funds to recover potential losses while Vlahovic may want to restart his career elsewhere.

A move to the Premier League could be an enticing choice for the striker. Vlahovic was on the radar of Arsenal last year but he turned them down. However, he could be tempted to re-consider a move to England.

United and Chelsea have been mentioned as contenders to secure his signature but the former could have a distinct advantage in the race, considering they have qualified for Champions League football next season.

Bayern could be their main rivals for the £64 million star. The Bavarian giants recently clinched a 11th-straight Bundesliga crown but they were fortuitous to do so after Borussia Dortmund dropped points against Mainz on the final day.

The lack of a top-quality striker could have cost them the top-flight title and they may want to make amends. Bayern have yet to find a proper successor to Robert Lewandowski who left them last summer for Barcelona.