Man United in talks with agent of Victor Osimhen

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via SportWitness), Manchester United have been in contact with the representative of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen over a summer transfer.

The Red Devils are on the hunt for a marquee number nine and they are looking at different options in the transfer market. Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Osimhen is one of those and the player’s agent has already ‘received calls’ from Man United.

The Italian outlet add that Bayern Munich and Newcastle United are also interested in signing the Nigerian star but Napoli president won’t listen to offers of less than £129 million for the 24-year-old this summer.

Superb signing

Osimhen has been in superb form for Napoli in all competitions. This campaign, he has found the back of the net on 30 occasions while chipping in with 5 assists. He has managed the tally from just 38 appearances.

The striker is clearly enjoying the best phase of his career and Napoli seem determined to keep him next season. Hence, United will have to break the bank to sign the striker but it could be a worthy investment.

Marcus Rashford has matched Osimhen’s goal tally this season but the England star is predominantly a left-sided attacker.

When it comes to specialist strikers, Anthony Martial is United’s best option at the moment. The Frenchman has netted only 9 goals in the current season and has been ruled out of the upcoming FA Cup final.

Martial has missed half of the season with his injury woes and United clearly need a better option up front such that they can challenge the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal for the top-flight title.

Osimhen could be the perfect signing for the centre-forward role but United will have to shatter the British transfer record by a big margin. It is not out of United’s reach but depends on the summer budget.