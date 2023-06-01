Chelsea ready super offer to beat Arsenal to Elye Wahi

According to Calciomercato.it, Chelsea are planning to make a super offer to beat Arsenal to the signing of Montpellier striker Elye Wahi.

The 20-year-old has had a good season with Montpellier. In his 32 appearances, he has scored 17 goals and registered another 6 assists. Arsenal are known to be interested in signing him but Calciomercato.it claim that Chelsea are pushing to beat their London rivals to his signature this summer.

As per the Italian website, Chelsea are preparing a super offer for the young marksman. No price tag has been mentioned but Foot Mercato revealed yesterday that he could be available for £26 million to £30 million during the summer transfer window.

Talent

Chelsea have lacked a genuine goalgetter in their squad. Romelu Lukaku was considered as the solution but he had a difficult homecoming campaign before he was loaned back to Inter Milan. The Belgian could be sold when the transfer window opens.

Regardless of this, Chelsea will want to add more quality in the frontline. Christopher Nkunku should provide more creativity on his arrival but the London giants need a striker, who can find the back of the net regularly. Wahi could be the answer for them.

The Frenchman is still at the early phase of his playing career but he would fit into Chelsea’s philosophy of signing emerging talents. Wahi is a mobile striker who is fast and physical. His main strength is his ability to convert his chances, as per Ligue1’s website.

He could be available for a reasonable transfer price and with the right guidance, he could develop into an elite performer. New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino likes to work with young players and Wahi could fit in perfectly with the Argentine’s philosophy.

Arsenal are also interested in signing the talented striker but Chelsea could blow away the competition by meeting Montpellier’s demands first. The Blues could guarantee him a starting spot which may not be the case for Arsenal due to Gabriel Jesus’ presence.