Man Utd have renewed interest in signing Adrien Rabiot



According to Corriere dello Sport (via SportWitness), Manchester United have renewed their interest in signing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer.

The French star has been in fantastic form for the Serie A heavyweights this season. In his 47 appearances, he has scored 11 goals and added another 6 assists from the central midfield position.

It is now reported by Corriere dello Sport that Man United have ‘come back stronger’ to sign the 28-year-old, who will be a free-agent when his contract with Juventus expires at the end of June.

However, the Premier League giants are set to face strong competition from Bayern Munich for the player’s signature.

Quality

Rabiot was touted to join United at the beginning of this season but talks broke down over personal terms. The Red Devils went on to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid and the Brazilian has proved to be a brilliant acquisition.

It now seems United are planning a fresh approach for Rabiot’s signature. The former Paris Saint-Germain ace is available on a free transfer this summer, having turned down the option to extend his Juventus contract.

The Frenchman’s creativity and defensive skills would make him a good signing. He won’t cost any transfer fee but United still have a task on their hands as they need to agree personal terms with the experienced star.

It remains to be seen whether they can find an agreement. Apart from Rabiot, United seem to be actively working on a deal for Chelsea ace Mason Mount and they have recently opened talks with the London giants.

If the club plan to sign both Rabiot and Mount, we could see some midfield departures. The likes of Fred and Donny van de Beek could face the prospect of being sold during the upcoming summer transfer window.

United are planning for a big summer ahead and part of their spending spree could rely on player sales.