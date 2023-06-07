Man Utd ask for information on Lautaro Martinez

According to Italian agent Mario Cenolli, Manchester United have asked for information on Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

Man United are expected to sign a new striker this summer, and they have been linked with high-profile strikers in recent weeks. Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen are among names on their wishlist but speaking to TV Play, Cenolli has said that the club have also asked for information on Martinez.

Cenolli does not represent the Argentine marksman, but United could be lining up an ambitious move for the 25-year-old, who has 28 goals and 11 assists from 58 games for Inter this season.

Top-class

United are on the look out for a new centre-forward. Tottenham’s Kane has been earmarked as the number one target, but there is a huge stumbling block with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy reluctant to lose the striker to another English club this summer.

This means that the Red Devils could look at other choices. Osimhen would be a top-class acquisition for the Old Trafford outfit, and the same could be said for Martinez, who has had terrific development over the last few years in the Italian top-flight.

This campaign, Martinez has flourished for the San Siro giants. Out of this 28 goals, 21 have come in Serie A. His form has been fantastic in the back end of the season, and it is left to be seen whether he will consider a new challenge away from Inter.

The South American star would transform United’s fortunes up front next season. The club were the lowest scorers among the top-six clubs in the Premier League last season, and they need better finishing in the final third to compete for the league title again.

Martinez would perfectly suit manager Erik ten Hag with his tremendous work rate. He is a selfless player who works hard for the team. He prefers to drop deep in defensive situations, but also has the awareness to time his runs into the box when on the attack.

The striker still has three years left on his contract, and Inter are planning fresh talks over a new deal. If there is no positive progress over the next few weeks, there could be an opening for United to try and negotiate his transfer from the Milan club.