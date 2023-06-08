Arsenal interested in signing Ilkay Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan has had an uncertain future at Manchester City since 2022 and Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports says Arsenal are trying to capitalise on the situation.

The 32-year-old was unhappy over a lack of playing time last season, having started only 20 of City’s 38 Premier League games, and it doesn’t appear his feelings have changed despite more minutes on the pitch this campaign.

Gundogan is out of contract in the coming months and will be available on a free transfer if City can’t tie him down to a new deal, so Arsenal could bag themselves a bargain acquisition if he chooses to follow Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus to North London.

Arsenal need to revamp engine room

Mikel Arteta isn’t short of midfielders with Thomas Partey, Jorginho, Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny, Martin Ødegaard, Fabio Vieira, Emile Smith Rowe and Albert Sambi Lokonga in the Arsenal squad, but Elneny has been short of fitness and playing time, Vieira has been short of form, Smith Rowe isn’t commanding a starting place, and Lokonga doesn’t have a future at the Emirates.

Gundogan would greatly improve the team if signed, but it remains to be seen if he considers joining Arsenal a good career move. City are on the verge of winning the treble while Arsenal had a trophyless campaign, so is he likely to make the switch?

The £140k-per-week German international has scored 60 goals with 40 assists from 303 games since joining City from Borussia Dortmund in 2016, winning five league titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups. This season, Gundogan has contributed 18 goals from 50 games across the board, so he’s a player Pep Guardiola is desperate to keep.

But if Arsenal promised him a guaranteed starting role every week, that might be enough to tempt him to North London. Gundogan was an unused substitute in four of City’s last nine league games this season, so that type of treatment from Pep is what he’s been annoyed about.

The 32-year-old has been a regular in the Champions League, but he’s not happy with the squad rotation domestically.