Chelsea battle Real Madrid for Lautaro Martinez

Chelsea are showing a keen interest in signing Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez this summer, as per The Times.

The Blues are looking to add a quality striker to their ranks after a disappointing 2022-23 season, and they have earmarked Martinez as one of their primary targets.

The 25-year-old striker is seen as one of the top players in the world, and Mauricio Pochettino wants to bring his compatriot to Stamford Bridge. Martinez has forged a strong partnership with Romelu Lukaku at Inter and he could be one of the most in-demand players in the upcoming transfer window.

The Nerazzurri will face Manchester City in the final of the Champions League, and should they win the competition they will probably try to keep hold of Martinez.

Inter are going through a parlous financial situation and they may have to offload a few players this summer. Martinez – who has scored 28 goals in all competitions for Inter so far – will be one of their most sellable assets.

Chelsea are seemingly targeting a move for the South American hitman but they’ll face stiff competition as he’s also being chased by La Liga giants Real Madrid, as per The Times.

Massive signing

The Argentine striker joined Inter in 2018 from Racing and has quickly become a hero at the club. He has scored 129 club career goals so far and managed 21 goals in 48 games for Argentina.

He is playing at the peak of his form in his career, and Chelsea must look to bring him to Stamford Bridge. Martinez has a contract at Inter until 2026, and he is valued at around £68m, as per transfermarkt.

Given that he has got a long contract, Inter probably will demand a lot more than his current value, and the Blues must not hesitate to pay that amount.

Chelsea have been linked with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, but he would definitely cost over £100m. Martinez is a world-class striker and he would be a stellar addition to the side. However, it will be interesting to see whether he fancies a move to Chelsea, considering the fact that they cannot offer him Champions League football next season.

Martinez is not only a fabulous goal scorer but has the ability to create chances for others as well. This season, he has managed nine assists in all competitions for Inter and Pochettino should be able to get the best out of him like what he did with Harry Kane at Tottenham.