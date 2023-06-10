Chelsea table opening £34m bid for Andre Onana

Chelsea have submitted an opening bid for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana but it has been rejected, as per TuttoMercatoWeb.

The Blues are looking to sign a new goalkeeper this summer with Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy facing uncertain futures at Stamford Bridge, and the likes of Onana and AC Milan’s Mike Maignan being targeted.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper will play in the final of the UEFA Champions League against Manchester City on Saturday night, and ahead of the game, TMW claims that Onana has already agreed personal terms with the Blues.

The Italian online website says that Chelsea have made an offer in the region of £34m for the Cameroon goalkeeper but it was rebuffed by Inter.

The Telegraph’s Matt Law has claimed the Serie A side are demanding €60million (£52m) for the goalkeeper which means Chelsea’s opening bid is £18m short of Inter’s valuation.

The Blues have kept tabs on the goalkeeper for a long time, and as per Football London, a decision on Onana’s future will be made following Saturday’s Champions League final.

Priority

Onana joined Inter last summer from Ajax on a long-term deal, but it seems he could be on the move yet again. He has been brilliant for the Nerazzurri this season, and the club see him as one of their top assets.

However, Inter are going through a difficult financial situation and they must offload some of their top players this summer. So, if there’s a good offer on the table for Onana from Chelsea, Inter may find it hard to reject it.

TMW claims that Onana wants to move to the Premier League this summer and it should encourage the Blues to come up with a better offer. Chelsea have a number of options to explore while doing a deal for the Inter goalkeeper.

The London outfit can offer Romelu Lukaku as part of the deal that could make his move permanent, while they can also include Ruben Loftus-Cheek in any potential move. The Blues are also interested in signing Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, but doubts remain whether the Serie A giants will sell both of their star players to the same club in one window.