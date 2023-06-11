Declan Rice has made decision to join Arsenal

According to German outlet Ran, West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has already made the decision to join Arsenal and Bayern Munich’s interest is too little, too late.

The England star has spent his entire playing career with West Ham, but he is expected to leave the club this summer. Owner David Sullivan has confirmed the midfielder’s stance, and Ran claim that he could be on his way to the Emirates Stadium.

According to a source around Sullivan’s close circle, Rice has made the decision to join Arsenal, and this has been communicated to the owner. The move has been a ‘done deal for sometime’, and only Arsenal’s reluctance to pay the fee could scupper the transfer.

He told Ran: “Declan Rice told David Sullivan some time ago that he was only going to Arsenal. This deal has actually been a done deal for some time. Sullivan won’t let him go if he doesn’t get that price (£86 million).”

Meanwhile, Ran claim that Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel spoke with the player’s father for around 90 minutes, but the German club’s interest has come too little, too late to influence his decision.

Almost done

Rice is one of the best defensive midfielders in the English top-flight and he could be on his way to Arsenal. Bayern are also interested in him, but the option of staying put in London could be too hard to refuse.

Mikel Arteta’s side are also on the up after a few below-par seasons. They went head-to-head with Manchester City for the Premier League title last season until they fell off the cliff towards the final stretch.

Their progress has been rewarded with a Champions League spot after six years. This has put them in the driving seat to sign Rice over London clubs Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, who won’t be playing in Europe next season.

A deal seems almost done based on the latest report from Ran. Barring a surprise change of stance from Rice, he should end up in the red and white colours of Arsenal. A transfer could be concluded before he goes for vacation.

Rice would be a fantastic purchase for Arsenal as he could play as a holding or central midfielder. His excellent passing and ball retention skills should help them control games with more authority next season.