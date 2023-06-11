Tottenham eye summer move for Man Utd’s Jadon Sancho

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a move for Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho in the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Star.

Spurs are looking to bring in attacking reinforcement this summer and have been linked with several players including Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix – who has returned to Spain after his loan spell at Chelsea came to an end.

The North Londoners could lose Harry Kane as he has only one year left on his contract with the club and the likes of Man Utd, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich are interested in signing him.

Kane impressed yet again for Spurs last season, scoring 32 goals and registering five assists in 49 appearances across all competitions, however, they missed out on European qualification after finishing eighth in the Premier League.

Though club chairman Daniel Levy wants to keep the striker for the last year of his contract, it would be in the clubs best interest to sell him and re-invest in the squad for next season.

Sancho has emerged as a potential transfer target with the Daily Star claiming Tottenham are poised to join the race for Sancho. The winger has struggled to impress since moving to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund two years ago, leading to suggestions Erik ten Hag may cash in.

Quality signing

Despite his lack of consistency for United, the England forward is still a quality player and could blossom once again when he’s fully fit and back to form as evident during his time in Germany where he netted 50 goals and provided 64 assists in 137 games for Dortmund in all competitions.

According to the Daily Star, Man Utd would sell Sancho for close to £60m this summer, which could be good business for Spurs who looking to rebuild their team to be competitive again next season.

Last season, Sancho racked up 41 appearances and made 10 goal contributions across all competitions as the Red Devils won the Carabao Cup, qualified for the Champions League as well as reached the Emirates FA Cup final only to lose to Manchester City.

Tottenham and Man Utd could be doing business together this summer as the latter is keen on signing Kane while the former is also interested in signing Harry Maguire.

Interesting times ahead but we will wait and see how this deal unfolds in the coming weeks.

