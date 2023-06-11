Liverpool prepare to hold out to sign James Ward-Prowse

Liverpool are eyeing a move to sign Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse but are ready to play a waiting game to land him, according to the Daily Mail.

The newspaper claims prospective buyers such as Liverpool have been put off by Southampton’s £50m asking price. The Merseysiders want to pay half of that amount, which is around £25m, and are prepared to wait until nearer the end of the summer as they believe the Saints will eventually lower their demands.

Southampton are set to lose a number of key players following their relegation from the Premier League including Kyle Walker-Peters, Mohammed Salisu, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Romeo Lavia, and Ward-Prowse.

The Saints finished bottom of the Premier League with just 25 points after 38 matches played last season. Ward-Prowse was one of the outstanding players for the South Coast club, racking up 45 appearances across all competitions, scoring 11 goals, and providing five assists in the process.

His contract will expire in 2026, however, he is expected to leave the club this summer with several teams interested in his signature. Liverpool are reportedly among those showing a keen interest but they’ll face competition from the likes of Newcastle United and West Ham United.

Ward-Prowse, who made his debut for Southampton at age 16 has made 409 appearances for the Saints, scored 55 goals, and registered 53 assists in all competitions.

Reinforcement

According to the Daily Mail, Ward-Prowse is braced for a new challenge away from Southampton after spending the entirety of his career so far at the club and Liverpool could make a move for him.

The Reds have already completed the signing of Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton on a five-year contract in a deal worth £55m. He moved to Anfield on Thursday after passing his medical at AXA Training Centre.

Mac Allister was a central figure as the Seagulls finished sixth in the league last season and qualify for Europe for the first time in their history. The 24-year-old scored 12 goals and provided three assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.

Klopp is looking to add at least two more midfielders to his squad following the exit of James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – who departed Anfield after their contracts expired.

Liverpool have verbally agreed personal terms with OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram ahead of a move to England, therefore, they are under no pressure to complete a deal for Ward-Prowse. However, if the Saints reduce his asking price they could be ready to make a bid for the England midfielder.

