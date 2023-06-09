Liverpool agree personal terms with Nice’s Khephren Thuram

Liverpool are on the verge of completing their second signing after verbally agreeing personal terms with OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram ahead of the summer transfer window, according to FootballTransfers.

The Reds have been one of the busiest Premier League sides so far even though the window has not officially opened. Jurgen Klopp is keen on getting his signings early before the whole squad reconvenes for pre-season on July 8 as they prepare for the next season.

The online news portal claims Thuram has been on Liverpool’s radar since January and has been in advanced talks with the Premier League club over a proposed move. A switch is now close to completion as the report says the two parties have now agreed a deal in principle.

The Merseysiders are looking to add the Frenchman to their squad after completing a £55m deal to sign Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton on a five-year contract.

Mac Allister emerged as a prime target for Liverpool after they decided not to pursue a deal for Real Madrid-bound Jude Bellingham because of the money involved.

Mac Allister played a key role in helping the Seagulls finish sixth in the league last season and qualify for Europe for the first time in their history. The 24-year-old racked up total appearances of 112 and scored 20 goals in the process.

Reinforcement

Liverpool parted ways with the likes of James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain following the expiration of their contracts, hence the need to bolster the midfield options and Thuram could be the next player putting pen to paper at Anfield.

According to FootballTransfers, the 22-year-old midfielder has a price tag of around £55m. Nice have been reluctant to accept installments for the France international, having knocked back such an offer from Paris Saint-Germain.

It is believed that Klopp is a huge admirer of Thuram and has liked him since the turn of the year so the Reds boss is now pressing ahead with a move to bring him to England this summer.

Thuram is regarded as one of the best talents in France after shinning for Nice in Ligue 1 this season. He was ever-present for Didier Digard’s outfit – featuring in 35 league games and making six goal contributions as they finished in the ninth position on the standings.

In total, the highly-rated youngster made 48 appearances, scored two goals, and provided eight assists across all competitions. He would be an excellent signing for Liverpool if they are able to get the deal done in the coming weeks.

