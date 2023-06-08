Liverpool join Tottenham in the race to sign Franck Kessie

Liverpool have reportedly joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Barcelona star Franck Kessie this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After enduring a disappointing campaign in the recently concluded term, it has widely been suggested that the Reds are looking to bolster their squad in the upcoming transfer window to challenge on all fronts once again from next season.

Jurgen Klopp has seemingly prioritised revamping the engine room this summer and the German boss wants to sign up to three new midfielders after letting Naby Keita, Alex Olexlade-Chamberlain and James Milner leave the club.

Liverpool are reportedly edging closer towards signing Alexis Mac Allister and it has been suggested that the Merseyside club will shift their focus on purchasing two more midfield options after securing the South American’s signature.

Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram have been mentioned as serious targets for Liverpool in recent times but Kessie is now emerging as a key option.

Battle

According to the report by Fichajes, Barcelona could sell the Ivory Coast international this summer after the midfielder struggled to find his feet in his debut campaign in La Liga.

The report further claims that Liverpool have shown the ‘most interest’ in signing the 26-year-old and the Merseyside club could step up their efforts to sign the African over the coming days.

Fichajes also says that Liverpool are ready to spend £26m[€30m] to sign Kessie this summer and Barcelona will accept the proposal should the Anfield club submit it. So, it appears Liverpool would be able to broker a deal for the African if they opt to formalise their interest.

However, it has previously been suggested that Tottenham are planning to reinforce their engine room this summer and have identified Kessie as an ideal option. So, they could make a concrete approach to sign him during the off-season and in that case, Liverpool will face tough competition from Spurs in getting any potential deal done for the Ivorian.

Kessie can play anywhere across the middle of the park. He is dynamic, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, is excellent in taking penalties, works extremely hard without possession and also is excellent in defensive contributions.

The Barca star is an extremely talented player and would certainly bolster Liverpool or Spurs’ midfield department if either club manage to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.