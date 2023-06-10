Liverpool ‘hot candidate’ to sign Man Utd target Pavard

Liverpool have reportedly jumped in front of the queue to sign Manchester United target and Bayern Munich star Benjamin Pavard this summer, as per the German football expert Christian Falk.

The 27-year-old joined the Bavarian club back in 2019 from VfB Stuttgart in a £31m deal. Upon moving to the Allianz Stadium, the Frenchman has been displaying excellent performances over the last few years, helping his side in winning four Bundesliga titles, one Champions League trophy and several other cup competitions.

So, it appears having won everything with Bayern, Pavard is seeking a new challenge in his career as it has been reported that the World Cup winner wants to move away from the Allianz Arena during the off-season.

Pavard is set to enter the final year of his current contract and hasn’t signed an extension yet. So, if he doesn’t renew his deal over the coming weeks then Bayern will be forced to cash-in this summer in fear of losing him for free.

It seems Man Utd and Liverpool are looking to take advantage of this situation and sign him in a cut-price deal in the upcoming transfer window.

Battle

It has recently been reported that Man Utd are planning to bolster their backline this summer and have identified Pavard as a serious target. However, writing on Caught Offside, Falk has reported that Liverpool are currently the hottest candidate to sign the Frenchman and they have already held talks with the player’s representatives over a potential move.

The journalist further claims Pavard has already informed Bayern that he wants to leave and it has been suggested that Thomas Tuchel’s side want at least £26m fee to let him depart. So, it seems Man Utd or Liverpool will be able to purchase the defender for a bargain deal should they formalise their interest this summer.

Falk wrote:

“Benjamin Pavard has informed the club that he wants to move in the summer. His agents are already talking to other clubs. Among them, Liverpool is now a hot candidate.”

Pavard is a versatile defender – who can play in the centre-back role as well as the right-back position. He is quick, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, excellent in defensive contributions and also reads the game extremely well.

The Frenchman is a highly talented defender and would certainly bolster Liverpool or Man Utd’s defence if either club manage to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.