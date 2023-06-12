Man Utd not confident of signing Tottenham’s Harry Kane

Manchester United are facing a real battle to complete a deal for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in the summer transfer window, according to The Times.

The newspaper claims Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag wants to improve his squad this summer with a new No 9 and new attacking midfield player as he looks to build a team capable of winning major honours.

United have been strongly linked with a move for Kane ahead of the summer window following his remarkable goal-scoring exploits in the Premier League as well as for the Three Lions.

Kane, who is considered one of the best strikers in the world, netted 32 goals and registered five assists in 49 appearances across all competitions for Spurs last season despite them finishing eighth in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old is currently Tottenham’s all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 games, beating a long-standing Jimmy Greaves record to achieve this impressive feat, having been at the club since 2004.

Man Utd have been linked with a host of strikers including Victor Osimhen, Lautaro Martinez, Dusan Vlahovic, Alvaro Morata, Gonçalo Ramos, Tammy Abraham, and Rasmus Højlund but Kane is believed to be the club’s top priority this summer.

Quality signing

Kane has one year left on his existing contract with Tottenham and is attracting interest from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in addition to Man Utd.

However, according to the Times, chairman Daniel Levy is keen on keeping the forward for the final year of his deal and Man Utd have not received any sign from Tottenham that they are willing to sell their prized asset.

The former Leicester City forward could leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on a free transfer next year if he fails to sign a new deal with the club, having gone silent on his future since the season ended.

Man United will be without a recognised striker heading into next season as Burnley striker Wout Weghorst is set to return to Turf Moor following the expiration of his contract, hence United need to reinforce their attacking options.

Weghorst, who moved to Old Trafford on a short-term loan deal in January, scored just two goals and registered three assists in 31 games last season for United in all competitions.

Kane is valued at £77m by Transfermarkt, however, United would have to offer more to convince Daniel Levy into selling the club’s best-ever striker this summer.

