Liverpool could move for Arsenal target Declan Rice

Liverpool could try to hijack Arsenal’s proposed move for Declan Rice with Jurgen Klopp ‘dreaming’ of signing the West Ham star this summer, as per journalist Rudy Galetti.

Arsenal are heavily keen on signing Rice this summer after Mikel Arteta made him his number one target, and Galetti says that the Gunners are leading the race for the 24-year-old midfielder.

West Ham chairman David Sullivan has already confirmed that Rice will leave the club and The Evening Standard recently claimed that agreeing personal terms with Rice won’t be a problem for Arsenal. The main concern is sorting out the structured deal and West Ham want at least £90m up front.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will be prepared to meet West Ham’s demands, and with a deal still some way off completion, Galetti suggests that anything is still possible.

Liverpool have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton but they need more players in midfield. Galetti says that Rice is a target for the Reds as he is Klopp’s ‘forbidden dream’ so they could yet try to hijack Arsenal’s move.

“A mini revolution is expected in the Liverpool midfielder after the arrival of Mac Allister from Brighton. There will certainly be other signings, Declan Rice is for sure Klopp’s forbidden dream,” said Galetti to GiveMeSport.

“The West Ham player will not renew his contract expiring in June 2024, and he’s ready to leave this summer after winning the Conference League. Arsenal are leading the race for him and he’s their top target, but anything could happen.”

Dream signing

Rice would be a dream signing for Liverpool, but it is unlikely to happen. Liverpool rejected the chance to sign Jude Bellingham as he would cost close to £100m.

As Rice will cost a similar amount, it seems highly unlikely they will agree to meet West Ham’s demands to sign the England ace ahead of Arsenal. Klopp could sign two or three quality young players within that budget.

Having said that, if Arsenal manage to sign Rice, it would deliver a strong statement of intent. Rice has grown into a leader, both on and off the pitch, and he would be a massive addition to any top Premier League side.

He has recently lifted the Europa Conference League trophy, but the Hammers skipper is likely to leave the club this summer. He’s expected to complete a move to Arsenal, as indicated by many journalists, but nothing is concrete at the moment so the race is still open.