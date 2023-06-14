Arsenal battle AC Milan for Samuel Chukwueze

Arsenal are ready to battle AC Milan to sign Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze in the summer transfer window, as per Calciomercato.

Serie A giants AC Milan are heavily keen to sign the 24-year-old winger as they are looking to bolster the right side of their attack. Stefano Pioli sees Chukwueze as the perfect fit for his side, but Calciomercato claims they are expected to face strong competition from the likes of Arsenal and Real Madrid.

The Nigerian winger has a contract at Villarreal until 2024, and the Yellow Submarines have not set any price tag for the attacker. Calciomercato says that Arsenal are ready to battle Milan and get a “yes” – read as a positive signal over move – from the player.

The Rosonerri are looking to make a move for Chukwueze in the next few weeks. It remains to be seen if Arsenal come up with a plan to sign the winger – who will soon enter the final year of his deal, and he is keen on a move.

Good back-up option

Chukwueze enjoyed a fantastic 2022-23 campaign for Villarreal where he managed 13 goals and 11 assists from 50 games, and he is now being targeted by a host of clubs across Europe.

Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo recently claimed that the winger has a £71 million buy-out clause in his contract but Villarreal would be willing to accept £35 million this summer.

The Gunners are looking to bring in another winger to support Bukayo Saka as the youngster has been over-worked in the last two years, and Chukwueze would be an exciting addition if Arsenal could lure him to north London.

Arsenal previously tried to sign Raphinha but he went to Barcelona, and it appears Chukwueze is now emerging as a potential target for this summer.

Arsenal’s priority is to sign a quality central midfielder while Arteta also wants another centre-back, so the Londoners will probably focus on strengthening those areas before looking to sign a winger.

With that in mind, any potential move for Chukwueze may be saved until later in the window, which could make AC Milan favourites to sign the attacker if they formalise their interest soon.