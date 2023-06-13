Tottenham lead race to sign Leicester star James Maddison

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly jumped in front of the queue to sign Leicester City star James Maddison this summer, as per two reliable journalists.

The 26-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium last summer and Newcastle United made a concrete approach to acquire his service.

However, the Foxes were reluctant to let their star man leave and in the end, they managed to keep him at the club. But, having failed to stay up in the Premier League, it is almost inevitable that Leicester will be forced to cash-in on him this summer.

It has widely been suggested that despite failing to purchase Maddison last time around, Newcastle haven’t given up on their hopes of signing him and are ready to reignite their interest.

It has even been reported that the Magpies are currently leading the race to sign the Englishman in the upcoming transfer window. However, while speaking to Chasing on Transfer, Dean Jones and Graeme Bailey have claimed that Tottenham have currently jumped in front of the queue ahead of Newcastle to sign Maddison.

Maddison to Tottenham

Bailey says that the Leicester star likes Tottenham’s new boss Ange Postecoglou and wants to play under the Australian’s guidance. The journalist further claims that Spurs are willing to offer more than what Newcastle are prepared to spend to acquire the midfielder’s services so, it appears the North London club are on course to beat the Toons in this race and sign Maddison.

Jones said:

“I’ll be completely honest with you, I think Tottenham have the jump on Newcastle here. I think that Tottenham are slightly ahead of them.”

Bailey replied:

“I agree with you. I think Tottenham are in pole position here. As long as Maddison likes Ange Postecoglou and wants to play Ange ball at Tottenham, I make them favourites at this point. They’ll pay more than Newcastle are willing to pay.”

It has been suggested that Postecoglou has personally asked Spurs to sign Maddison this summer so the club’s hierarchy are preparing to open formal talks to lure the midfielder to the newly renovated White Hart Lane Stadium.

It has been reported that Leicester want a fee of around £40m to sell Maddison so it appears Tottenham will have to spend a reasonable amount of money to purchase the 26-year-old.

Maddison is an extremely talented player and has already showcased his talent in the Premier League over the last few years. So, he would be an excellent acquisition for Tottenham should they manage to purchase him in the upcoming transfer window.