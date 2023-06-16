Tottenham submit joint bid to sign Maddison and Barnes

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly submitted an official joint £50m bid to sign Leicester City stars James Maddison and Harvey Barnes this summer, as per the Daily Mail.

After failing to secure their Premier League status for next season, the Foxes are set to sell some of their stars in this transfer window. Several players have already been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium over the last few weeks with Maddison and Barnes being among them.

It has previously been suggested that Spurs are looking to take advantage of this situation and are keen on luring the Leicester duo to the newly renovated White Hart Lane. It has also been reported that the East Midlands club want £80m combined to let their star men leave this summer.

However, according to the report by the Daily Mail, Tottenham have submitted an opening bid worth just £50m to sign Maddison and Barnes. But, the report claims that Leicester are going to turn down Ange Postecoglou’s side’s opening offer as they want a higher fee to sell the English duo.

So, it remains to be seen whether Spurs return with an improved bid or shift focus to alternative targets should the Foxes indeed reject this offer.

Maddison and Barnes to Tottenham

Despite Leicester’s relegation, Maddison and Barnes enjoyed a productive campaign in the 2022/23 season, scoring 23 goals and notching up 10 assists between them. So, it is not a surprise to see that they have been attracting interest from big Premier League clubs such as Tottenham.

Spurs don’t have any attacking midfield options at the moment so purchasing a new number ten is vital and Maddison would be a shrewd acquisition.

On the other hand, Tottenham lack quality option to support Son Heung-min so, signing a new left-winger would be a wise decision and Barnes could be a very good acquisition.

Therefore, Maddison and Barnes would certainly strengthen Tottenham’s squad should they move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane this summer. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to secure the English duo’s signature in this transfer window.