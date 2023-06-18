Cyril Ngonge dreams of playing for Arsenal

Hellas Verona forward Cyril Ngonge has expressed his desire to play for Arsenal someday in the future, but he is not agitating for a move as yet, as per reports.

The 23-year-old forward joined Verona in January 2023 and played a massive role last season for the club. He scored a brace on the final day of the season against Spezia and helped the club stay in Serie A for the next season.

Overall, he scored five goals and also managed an assist from 15 games for Verona in the second half of the campaign. He has now publicly spoken about his admiration for Arsenal, albeit in tongue-in-cheek humour.

Speaking to TuttoMercatoWeb, he said: “My dream has always been to play for Arsenal. But now I’m in Italy, I love it so I might even want to stay. Just kidding, of course.”

Arsenal priority

The Gunners are looking to bolster their midfield and defence this summer, and that’s their top priority at the moment.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been heavily linked with a move for West Ham skipper Declan Rice, and as per Fabrizio Romano, he is their top priority signing.

After finishing second in the Premier League last season, the Gunners are expected to spend big in the market and make the squad even better so that they can challenge for the title once again.

On top of that, they need to balance both the domestic and European competitions, and for that depth in all areas of the pitch is necessary.

The Gunners are in the market to sign another attacker as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his squad in order to compete on all fronts next season. However, it remains to be seen whether they will make any formal move for Ngonge.

To be honest, any young player harbors dreams of playing in the Premier League and for big clubs, and Ngonge is no exception. At the same time, you need to be really good enough to play for a top Premier League club, and Ngonge needs to prove himself in order to catch Arsenal’s attention.