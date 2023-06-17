Manchester United and Tottenham hold talks with Robin Koch

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a move for Leeds United defender Robin Koch in the summer transfer window, according to 90min.

The online news portal claims both Premier League clubs have spoken to Koch’s agent ahead of a possible move this summer, while the likes of Brentford, Newcastle, and Nottingham Forest have also been in contact with his representatives.

Man United and Spurs are in the market to shore up their defences for next season after conceding 43 and 63 goals respectively in the Premier League last term.

The Red Devils managed to secure Champions League qualification after finishing third, while Tottenham finished eighth in the league table, missing out on Europe altogether.

Spurs have been linked with a host of defenders including Antonio Rudiger, Marc Guehi, and Evan Ndicka, however, Koch has emerged as a potential transfer target for new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham brought in Clement Lenglet last summer on a season-long loan deal from Barcelona but the France international will return to the La Liga champions this summer.

He racked up 35 appearances, scored one goal, and provided two assists for Spurs across all competitions. His departure could force Tottenham into reinforcing their defence this summer and it appears they are eyeing Koch.

Reinforcement

Man Utd club skipper Harry Maguire could leave Old Trafford this summer after falling down the pecking order. He made 31 appearances across all competitions for Erik ten Hag’s side as they clinched the Carabao Cup by beating Newcastle United 2-0 in the final.

The England defender, who is struggling for game time at United, has been linked with a move to Spurs, and Man Utd are expected to bring in another centre-back with Koch among their targets.

According to 90min, Koch could part ways with Leeds United after suffering relegation from the Premier League. The Whites couldn’t stay in the top-flight following a home loss to Tottenham on the final day of the season.

Koch has been a fan favourite since moving to Leeds from Freiburg in 2020. He has featured in 77 games for the club across all competitions. Last season, the 26-year-old made featured in 39 matches in all competitions.

The Germany defender is valued at around £15m by Transfermarkt but it remains to be seen how much the likes of Man Utd or Tottenham would have to pay to buy him this summer.

