Tottenham eye summer move for Harry Maguire

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed interest in signing Manchester United defender Harry Maguire in the summer transfer window as Ange Postecoglou looks to strengthen his squad, according to Telegraph.

Spurs have been busy in the last few days following the appointment of Postecoglou as the new manager of the club after winning the domestic treble last season with Celtic.

The North Londoners are now working to bring in a new sporting director after Fabio Paratici resigned during the 2022/23 season after his appeal against a two-and-a-half-year ban was rejected by Italy’s highest sports court.

Despite the search for a new sporting director, the club have already started plotting their summer recruitment and are looking to bolster their defence.

Tottenham have been linked with several defenders including Antonio Rudiger, Marc Guehi, Robin Koch, Aymeric Laporte, Levi Colwill, and Evan Ndicka, but Maguire has emerged as a potential transfer target.

The newspaper claims Postecoglou’s side are yet to indicate whether they will bid for Maguire, but interest has been registered in the player.

Reinforcement

Tottenham are determined to keep Harry Kane this summer despite his contract expiring in 2024. Kane is currently on the radar of Real Madrid and Man Utd – who are keen on signing a proven goalscorer to complement Marcus Rashford next season.

However, according to Telegraph, Spurs’ interest in Maguire is in no way linked to United’s desire to sign Kane and there is no suggestion of a potential swap deal being agreed between the two clubs.

Tottenham shipped in 63 goals in 38 games as they finished eighth in the Premier League table, missing out on European football next season. It is believed that the club will try to offload as many as seven first-team players including defenders Ben Davies, Davinson Sanchez, and Eric Dier, therefore Spurs would need replacements.

Maguire has fallen down the pecking order at Man Utd after struggling to start consistent games for the club last season. He racked up 31 appearances across all competitions for Erik ten Hag’s side.

The Dutch gaffer claims the England defender has a decision to make about his future whether to stay at the club or leave this summer with playing time hard to come by at Old Trafford.

Maguire is valued at just £22m by Transfermarkt but Tottenham would probably have to pay more to get the deal done.

