Arsenal in hunt for Sacha Boey but Jurrien Timber top priority

Arsenal are in the hunt to sign Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey this summer, according to journalist Jonathan Johnson.

The Gunners are looking to add a new versatile defender to their ranks and Boey appears to be a serious option for them. He has really exploded since leaving France and has enjoyed a fantastic 2022-23 campaign at the Turkish club.

Johnson says a host of Premier League clubs are keen to sign the 22-year-old defender this summer with Arsenal among them, but the French football expert is not entirely convinced that the player is ready for a move just yet.

It will be interesting to see if the Gunners formalise their interest in the defender as Fabrizio Romano says that Boey is just one of the options on the table for Arsenal. The north London giants have earmarked Jurrien Timber as their top priority target and he could cost in the region of £50m.

The Gunners are also checking on the likes of Joao Cancelo – who is almost certain to leave Manchester City this summer. While Arsenal have reportedly held talks with the player’s agent, Barcelona remain favourites to sign him.

Get Timber deal done

Boey has indeed progressed a lot in recent months, but Arsenal should aim to sign Timber instead.

David Ornstein claimed on 19 May that the Gunners have submitted an opening £30m bid for the versatile defender but it was rejected. Romano adds that the player is liked by Mikel Arteta, and he is also excited by the prospect of being part of the Gunners’ project.

Timber has been outstanding for Ajax in 2022-23 and as he’s comfortable playing at right-back or centre-back, he would provide competition to both William Saliba and Ben White for regular starting roles.

Arsenal are also looking to add a new central midfielder to their ranks and they have been heavily linked with a move for West Ham skipper Declan Rice. After finishing second in the league last season, the Gunners are showing ambition in the market, and fans can expect them to land some top-quality players this summer.