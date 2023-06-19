Arsenal could hijack Tottenham’s move for Harvey Barnes

Arsenal could be ready to battle Tottenham over a deal to sign Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes this summer, as per the Daily Mail.

The England international is expected to leave the Foxes this summer following Leicester’s relegation to the Championship, and several clubs are vying for his signature.

The 25-year-old has been targeted by Tottenham with reports recently claiming Spurs have submitted a £50m joint bid for Barnes and team-mate James Maddison. However, it was quickly rejected by Leicester.

It seems Tottenham will now face competition for Barnes’ signature as the Daily Mail claims that Arsenal are also showing an interest in the winger and could now battle it out with their north London rivals.

Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka enjoyed spectacular campaigns last season, but Mikel Arteta could still be looking to add depth in the forward region, and Barnes may now emerge as a genuine target.

Big money needed

Barnes is valued at around £27m as per transfermarkt, but Leicester are expected to demand a lot more for him, especially after his fantastic performances in the 2022-23 season. Reports suggest that it will take around £40m to tempt Leicester to sell.

Barnes scored 13 goals in 40 appearances last season for the Foxes and enjoyed one of his best seasons on an individual level. He is about to enter the prime years of his career, so it’s no surprise that the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal are interested.

However, after finishing second in the league, the Gunners have some ambitious plans. They want to challenge for the title yet again and do well in the Champions League, so they are targeting world-class players to bridge the gap with Manchester City.

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has emerged as a genuine target for Arteta’s side, but he is a different type of player to Barnes. While Havertz is more effective playing behind the striker, Barnes loves to operate from the wings.

If Arsenal focus their attention on Havertz, then it may open the door for Tottenham to sign Barnes but we’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming weeks.