Tottenham favourites to sign Leicester City’s James Maddison

Tottenham Hotspur are ‘strong favourites’ ahead of Newcastle to sign Leicester City midfielder James Maddison as he prefers a move to North London, according to Northern Echo.

Leicester know they have to sell the 26-year-old following their relegation from the Premier League and the report says the Foxes will cash-in if a £50m offer is put on the table this summer.

Maddison’s availability has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs with Tottenham and Newcastle emerging as the most serious contenders to sign the England international.

Newcastle had hoped that the lure of playing in the Champions League next season would be enough to persuade the 27-year-old to opt for a move to St James’ Park, with Spurs unable to offer any European football.

However, the Northern Echo says Tottenham are now considered ‘strong favourites’ to sign Maddison after the player made it clear he will snub a move to the North East in favour of a switch to London.

Personal and family reasons are thought to be behind the decision, while the report says Tottenham are also prepared to offer Maddison a more lucrative wage packet compared to what Newcastle will put on the table.

New Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is keen on revamping his squad and he’s identified midfield as an area that needs addressed. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who has two years left on his contract, could leave the club this summer, according to 90min.

Hojbjerg was one of the standout players for Spurs last season, despite their struggles. Tottenham finished eighth in the league table, missing out on European qualification.

The 27-year-old racked up 44 appearances in all competitions, scored five times, and recorded seven assists for the North Londoners in the process. Despite his impressive form, it appears Postecoglou is ready to cash-in on Hojbjerg with Maddison lined-up as a replacement.

Quality signing

Maddison is regarded as one of the top talents in England following his remarkable rise at Leicester, having joined them from Norwich City in 2018, so he would be a terrific signing for Tottenham.

He has made a total appearance of 203, netted 55 goals, and provided 41 assists in all competitions for the Foxes. He played a key role in helping the club win the Emirates FA Cup and Community Shield.

Last season, the highly-rated midfielder featured in 32 games and made 19 goal contributions for Leicester across all competitions. With international football now over, Spurs will look to wrap up a deal for Maddison before he goes on his summer holidays.

