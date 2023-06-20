Arsenal bid £55m+ for Chelsea forward Kai Havertz

Arsenal have made an improved verbal offer worth up to £60m for Chelsea forward Kai Havertz, according to the Daily Mail.

The Gunners had their opening offer worth around £50m rejected by the Blues – who value the Germany international at £70m. Chelsea need to raise enough money from player sales this month to meet the Financial Fair Play regulations, so Arsenal are confident the Blues will lower their asking price.

Talks between the two clubs continued over the weekend and the Daily Mail claims the North Londoners’ have returned with a new verbal offer that’s worth £55m guaranteed plus £5m in add-ons.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are ready to sell Havertz for the right price as the 24-year-old has opted not to extend his contract – which expires in 2025 – and has made it clear he wants to join Arsenal.

Havertz scored nine goals and provided one assist for the Blues last season – finishing the 2022/23 campaign as the club’s second top-scorer in all competitions, just one goal behind former Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.

Since joining the club under Frank Lampard three years ago, he has made a total of 139 appearances across all competitions, netted 32 goals, and registered 15 assists. Havertz played a key role in helping Chelsea win their second Champions League title after scoring the only goal in the win over Manchester City two years ago.

Reinforcement

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal have agreed personal terms with the Germany forward over a long-term contract worth £210,000-per-week and are confident of agreeing a deal with Chelsea for his signature.

Arsenal signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City last summer while sealing a move for Leandro Trossard in January but Havertz could soon be added to the club’s attacking options.

Mikel Arteta is impressed with his versatility as Havertz can play in multiple positions including up front, on the wings or as an attacking midfielder, so the Gunners boss believes he can play a key role for his side.

Arsenal will look to wrap up the deal quickly and switch attention to other targets with the Londoners also being strongly linked with Declan Rice, Romeo Lavia and Jurrien Timber.