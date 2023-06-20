Arsenal submit improved £90m bid to sign Declan Rice

Arsenal are edging closer to agreeing a deal to sign Declan Rice after submitting a club-record bid worth up to £90m for the West Ham midfielder, as per the transfer expert David Ornstein.

It has widely been suggested that the Gunners have prioritised bolstering their engine room in this transfer window and have identified the 24-year-old as their primary target.

They have already opened formal talks with the Hammers to purchase the Englishman and previously submitted an opening £80m proposal. However, the East London club rejected that offer and they are reportedly asking at least £100m to let their star man leave.

Now, writing in The Athletic, Ornstein has reported that Arsenal have submitted an improved bid of £75m in guaranteed fee plus £15m in bonuses to secure Rice’s signature. The £90m package would smash Arsenal’s club-record – which stands at the £72m they paid for Nicolas Pepe.

Ornstein says that West Ham have turned down Arsenal’s second bid but the journalist suggests that the North London club are getting closer to meeting West Ham’s valuation and agreeing a deal. So, Arsenal are optimistic about signing Rice this summer and Fabrizio Romano has stated that Mikel Arteta’s side will submit a third bid over the coming days that will be closer to West Ham’s asking price.

Rice to Arsenal

Ornstein further suggests that Manchester City are also keen on securing the West Ham star’s signature, but Romano claims Arsenal are confident that they will sign Rice as he wants to move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Arsenal have been active in this transfer window and they are currently working on four deals simultaneously. Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz, Romeo Lavia and Rice have all been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium with multiple offers being placed. Therefore, it seems the North London club are prepared to spend big in order to bridge the gap with Manchester City.

After making his senior debut for West Ham back in 2017, Rice has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League over the last few years, helping the Hammers in winning the Conference League last term.

The 24-year-old is technically sound, good in the air, dynamic, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing and also is excellent in defensive contributions.

Rice is an extremely talented player and possesses the necessary attributes to play in any elite team around the world. So, he would be a great coup for Arsenal if they eventually manage to secure a deal this summer.