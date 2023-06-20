Man United have manifested their interest in Kolo Muani

According to Le Parisien (via SportWitness), Manchester United have manifested their interest in signing Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani this summer.

The French striker had a wonderful debut season with Frankfurt. He accumulated an impressive tally of 23 goals and 17 assists from 46 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.

He is now attracting big-club interest, and Le Parisien claim that Man United have made the first move to sign him ahead of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Top-class

Muani moved to Frankfurt on a free transfer from Nantes last summer. He had a brilliant debut campaign and could now consider a bigger challenge away from the club. United are one of those interested in landing his signature and it seems they are prepared to step up their interest over the coming weeks to find a transfer agreement.

Marcus Rashford was exceptional for United last season with 30 goals to his name, but the Englishman is a left-winger and prefers to operate from the attacking role. Anthony Martial is currently the only recognised striker in the squad, but he has been a huge disappointment with his inability to stay fit over a prolonged run of matches.

Last season, the Frenchman found the back of the net on 9 occasions, but struggled with injuries. He missed almost half of the club’s games with a string of setbacks. Muani would be a superb signing for United for the number 9 role. The 24-year-old has been terrific with his scoring and creativity for Frankfurt, but offers more off the ball as well.

The once Nantes star has impressed with his intensity and knack for winning challenges in the opposition half. Le Parisien have not indicated any price tag for a transfer, but it has been reported by Goal that any interested club would have to pay £86 million to convince Frankfurt to sell their prized asset in the summer transfer window.