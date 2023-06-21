Man Utd reignite interest in Adrien Rabiot

Manchester United have reportedly rekindled their interest in signing Juventus star Adrien Rabiot this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 28-year-old has entered the final month of his current contract and despite the Bianconeri’s best efforts, the Serie A haven’t been able to persuade the Frenchman to sign a renewal.

So, it is highly likely that the midfielder will move away from the Allianz Stadium as a free agent this summer. It seems Man Utd are looking to take advantage of this situation and sign Rabiot for free to bolster their engine room.

The Red Devils expressed their interest in the Juventus star last summer and they even agreed on a deal in principle with the Old Lady of Turin to sign the midfielder. However, they couldn’t find an agreement with the player’s representatives regarding the personal terms so a deal fell through and in the end, the 28-year-old stayed at the Bianconeri.

However, with United looking to strengthen their midfield department this summer, they have now reignited their interest in the France international ahead of a potential move.

Writing on Caught Offside, Romano has said that Juventus have been in contact with Rabiot to tie him down to a new long-term deal but they would find it difficult to compete against the Premier League clubs such as Man Utd’s proposal.

The journalist further claims that the future of Rabiot will become clear over the coming days and Man Utd have already opened talks with the player’s mother – who is his agent – over a potential summer move.

Romano also says that Erik ten Hag is a ‘big fan’ of Rabiot so United could accelerate their efforts to sign him over the coming days.

Romano wrote:

“We should know more about Adrien Rabiot’s future in a few days, but there’s still a chance he could stay at Juventus. Rabiot will be out of contract at the end of this month, but Juve are still trying to keep him, and a new deal has been discussed with the French midfielder. “Still, it won’t be easy for them to compete with Premier League proposals. His mother/agent had contacts with Manchester United one month ago, they are informed on what Rabiot wants. Erik ten Hag has always been a big fan of Rabiot, and we know they looked at signing him last summer.”

Rabiot – valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt – is technically sound, dynamic, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, works extremely hard without possession and also can contribute defensively as well.

The Juventus star has already showcased his talent at the highest level over the last few years so he would be an excellent signing for Man Utd if they manage to secure his signature in this transfer window.