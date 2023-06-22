Man Utd submit fresh bid for Chelsea star Mason Mount

According to The Athletic, Manchester United have submitted a fresh bid to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

The England star is keen on moving to Old Trafford this summer, but Man United have yet to find a transfer agreement with Chelsea. The Athletic claim that an improved offer of £45 million plus £5 million in add-ons has been made for the 24-year-old, but Chelsea have countered it with a request for £60 million plus £5 million in add-ons.

The Athletic add that Chelsea have no plans of blocking the midfielder’s move to United, but there remains a difference in the transfer valuation. An agreement seems to be edging closer, but United are reluctant to keep improving their offer for the midfielder.

Matter of time

Chelsea have been busy with sanctioning player exits over the past few days. The likes of Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and Hakim Ziyech appear on their way to Saudi Arabia, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Romano has also confirmed that London rivals Arsenal are expected to sign Kai Havertz. The Gunners have agreed a package of £65 million including add-ons to sign the Germany star from the Blues.

Mount could be the next in line to leave Stamford Bridge. There is currently a difference of £15 million in the valuation between the clubs, but an agreement could be finalised in a few days’ time.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side will want to include the profit from Mount’s sale into their accounts for the financial year ending on June 30 such that they can avoid future Financial Fair Play sanctions.

Taking this into mind, United’s next proposal, possibly around £55 million, could be sufficient to seal the transfer of Mount. The 24-year-old could be a guaranteed starter in United’s midfield next season.

He managed just 3 goals and 6 assists in an injury-plagued campaign for Chelsea last season. He will be hoping for a big change in fortunes with the switch to Manchester with the Red Devils.