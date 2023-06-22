Man Utd ready to hijack Arsenal’s move for Declan Rice

Manchester United are ready to try and hijack Arsenal’s attempts to sign Declan Rice by tempting West Ham with a player-plus-cash swap deal, according to The Telegraph.

Rice has widely been touted as Arsenal’s No 1 transfer target this summer and the Gunners have already had an offer worth £90m rejected by West Ham – who value the England midfielder at £100m.

The North Londoners will make another bid in the coming days which is expected to be closer to Hammers’ valuation and Rice is reportedly keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium after being sold on Arteta’s project.

However, the Telegraph claims that Manchester United are now looking to hijack Arsenal’s proposed move for the 24-year-old and are ready to tempt West Ham with a player-plus-cash swap deal.

The newspaper claims the Red Devils are prepared to offer money plus Harry Maguire or Scott McTominay in exchange for the England international. Both players are deemed surplus to requirements by United so they hope to use them as bait to land Rice.

Man Utd defender Maguire has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur with Ange Postecoglou eyeing defensive reinforcements after opting not to make Clement Lenglet’s loan move permanent.

Competition

McTominay has been told he can leave United this summer with the likes of Newcastle United and West Ham showing an interest in signing him.

The report suggests that David Moyes’ side are interested in both Maguire and McTominay so they may be tempted to do business with United if a formal offer is made. However, Maguire’s wages could make a deal involving him difficult while it remains to be seen whether McTominay wants to move to the London Stadium.

Man Utd are in the market for another central midfielder and are now seemingly eyeing a move for Rice after struggling to agree terms with Chelsea for Mason Mount. United’s latest bid worth up to £50m for Mount has been turned down with Chelsea demanding in excess of £70m.

Rice is in high demand this summer after developing into one of the best all round midfielders in the Premier League. He reportedly has his heart set on a move to Arsenal but the longer the Gunners struggle to agree a deal with West Ham, Man Utd will be encouraged to try and lure the midfielder to Old Trafford.

Read more: Romano: Man Utd open talks to sign £34m star in a bargain deal