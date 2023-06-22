Man Utd join Chelsea in race for Adama Bojang

Manchester United have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Gambia forward Adama Bojang, according to a report from The Guardian.

A host of Premier League clubs including Newcastle United, Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Wolves are also vying for his signature following his impressive performances during the recently concluded Under-20 World Cup. Several German clubs are also keen to sign the 19-year-old striker, who starred for his country in the knockout stages

Man Utd are the latest top club to express their interest in the highly-rated youngster as The Guardian claims they have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Bojang. The report says the forward would cost €3m (£2.6m), and his club Steve Biko FC have already received an offer from an unknown German side.

Bojang – who is popularly known in his country as The Gambian Hurricane – is expected to move away from the club this summer but it may be difficult for United or Chelsea to lure him to England as the Guardian says he prefers a move to the Bundesliga. However, the situation could easily change if any Premier League club come up with a better offer.

Move for Bojang unlikely

Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino are looking to ship out their fringe players in the early stages of the transfer window. They have sold Mateo Kovacic and the likes of Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher could also be sold.

The Blues will look to reduce their bloated squad which makes sense considering they don’t have European football to focus on next season. Pochettino could be willing to work with exciting young talents, and Bojang could come into the picture.

However, Chelsea have also shown a tendency of signing big-name players in the market under Todd Bohely and they are likely to do that in the current campaign as well.

Similarly, Man United need depth in their forward department. They have already decided not to pursue a move for Harry Kane while some of their other targets are proving too expensive.

While Bojang will come at a bargain price, surely the likes of Man Utd and Chelsea are not looking at him as a first team regular, so the youngster would be signed as an academy player if he does come to England.